CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,700 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the June 15th total of 181,900 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CRVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,003. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CervoMed from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CervoMed in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter valued at $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the first quarter worth $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

