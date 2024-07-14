Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Increased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 324.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,168 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $36,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.19. The stock had a trading volume of 531,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,451. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

