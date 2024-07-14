Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHDRY traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.29. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $166.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.35.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.