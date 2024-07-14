Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHDRY traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.55. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 193. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.29. Christian Dior has a fifty-two week low of $166.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.35.
Christian Dior Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Christian Dior
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.