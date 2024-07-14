Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Chuy's Stock Up 2.2 %

Chuy’s stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after acquiring an additional 217,838 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

