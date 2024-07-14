CIBC Increases Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

OLA opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. In other Orla Mining news, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov bought 7,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00. Insiders have sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

