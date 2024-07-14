CIBC Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Paradigm Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$916.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.61.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

