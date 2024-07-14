Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.65 and traded as low as C$8.18. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 29,685 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$201.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.79.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.13. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 102.43%. The business had revenue of C$7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

