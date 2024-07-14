Citigroup Trims AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Target Price to $44.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. AZEK has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,701,000. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

