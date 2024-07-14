ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 12,059 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. 379,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.