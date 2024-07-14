ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 417,810 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 417,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of WisdomTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,908,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after acquiring an additional 294,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.4 %

WT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 1,689,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,145. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

