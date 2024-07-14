ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 23,206 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after buying an additional 151,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.69. 1,454,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

