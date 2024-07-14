ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

AXON stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.57 and a 200 day moving average of $287.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

