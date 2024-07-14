ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Blend Labs worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

