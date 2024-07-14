ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 438,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 55.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 452,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after acquiring an additional 128,430 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE EGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. 1,503,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

