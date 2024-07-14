ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. 1,135,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

