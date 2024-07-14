ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27,418.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. 5,396,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.