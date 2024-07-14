ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 0.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.66. The company had a trading volume of 594,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,688. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.41. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

