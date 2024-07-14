ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11,946.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.35.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

