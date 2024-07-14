ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $93,369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stryker by 258.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $117,746,000 after acquiring an additional 237,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $339.37. The company had a trading volume of 835,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.