ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 153,625 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after acquiring an additional 177,961 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $39,348,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in GoodRx by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,294 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GoodRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDRX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 1,746,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,361. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

