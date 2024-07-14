ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,433 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $36.05. 246,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.