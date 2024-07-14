ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.45. 349,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,351. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

