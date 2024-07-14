ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $90.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,026.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,935. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,849.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,656.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,051.68.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,980.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

