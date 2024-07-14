Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. HNI makes up approximately 3.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.54% of HNI worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,906,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $47.54. 221,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock worth $931,479. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

