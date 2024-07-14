Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $15.22 Million Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC comprises approximately 4.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.59% of EVERTEC worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at $162,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
EVERTEC Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. 443,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.
EVERTEC Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
