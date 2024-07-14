Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $391,000 in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

GMRE stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 409,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,737. The stock has a market cap of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

