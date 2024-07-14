Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,763 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,753,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 161,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

