Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.67.

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

