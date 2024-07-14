CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £149.96 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($192.08).
CLS Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.21) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market cap of £375.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 0.95. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91).
