CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £149.96 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($192.08).

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.21) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market cap of £375.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.16 and a beta of 0.95. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

