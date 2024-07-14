CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,700 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.4 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 5.9 %

CMCLF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 2,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,077. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

