CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,700 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 914,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.4 days.
CMOC Group Trading Up 5.9 %
CMCLF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 2,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,077. CMOC Group has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.
CMOC Group Company Profile
