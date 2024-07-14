Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,623. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.