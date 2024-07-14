Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,623. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.