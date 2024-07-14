Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. Argus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CL opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

