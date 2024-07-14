Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,541. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $352.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.76.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

