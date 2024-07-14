Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.82. 5,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 32.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.