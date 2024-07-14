Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 1.3 %

CFRUY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 174,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,498. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

