Comparing CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. CF Bankshares pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares 13.25% 10.17% 0.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

41.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lifestore Financial Group and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares $49.51 million 2.01 $16.94 million $2.40 8.10

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

CF Bankshares beats Lifestore Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. Further, it provides online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

