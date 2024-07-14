Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.05 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $400.01 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $47.85 or 0.00080145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,654 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,642.52205154 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.56695468 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $25,617,483.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

