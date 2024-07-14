Compound Price Hits $48.87 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $48.87 or 0.00081402 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $408.51 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010209 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,655 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,654.38972398 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.6016939 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $20,129,487.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.