Conflux Price Tops $0.15 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $654.13 million and approximately $28.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,029.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00614045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00115746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00037137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00260881 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00040694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067810 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,021,004,798 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,498,196 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,851,022.77 with 4,233,351,007.46 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14631367 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $23,579,607.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

