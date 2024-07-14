ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $763.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 698.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 676,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 591,995 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.