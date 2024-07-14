Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTX

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

CNTX stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.30.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Context Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.