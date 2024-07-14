Contrasting William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorporation and SR Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorporation $32.34 million 3.31 $2.80 million $0.09 125.89 SR Bancorp $14.78 million 6.04 N/A N/A N/A

William Penn Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorporation 2.44% 0.35% 0.06% SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for William Penn Bancorporation and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

William Penn Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.57%. Given William Penn Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorporation is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of William Penn Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

William Penn Bancorporation beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides one- to four-family residential and investor commercial real estate, non-residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial business and consumer, residential and commercial construction, and land loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, small business loans, and commercial and mortgage loans; and invests in a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. The company serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. It offers its services through full-service branch offices in Bucks and Philadelphia Counties, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Camden, and Mercer Counties, New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

