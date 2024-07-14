Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Raises Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.284 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Conwest Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Conwest Associates Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWPS opened at $26.00 on Friday. Conwest Associates has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98.
About Conwest Associates
