Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.