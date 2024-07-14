Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

