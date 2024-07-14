Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.04 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $7.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

