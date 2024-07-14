CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $84,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.32. 2,609,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.62, a PEG ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

