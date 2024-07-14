Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 150.3% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 253.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 150.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $103.55. 1,963,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,049. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

