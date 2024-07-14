CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Lake Street Capital

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CVRx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.80.

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 123.58%. Analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson increased its position in CVRx by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 4,103,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after buying an additional 607,855 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

