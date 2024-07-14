DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $9.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00079823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022859 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010450 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 608.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

